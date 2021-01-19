Met Eireann issues yellow weather warning for Limerick

The forecaster has warned of snow and sleet across the country as the week wears on

MET Eireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Limerick and the rest of the country.

The forecaster has cautioned that it will turn colder from Wednesday, with weather conditions set to become increasingly wintry for the rest of the week.

There’s the risk of frost and icy conditions, with falls of sleet or snow at times.

The warning comes into place at midnight tonight, and will remain present until Sunday, January 24, at 11pm.