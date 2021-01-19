Met Eireann issues yellow weather warning for Limerick

MET Eireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for Limerick and the rest of the country.

The forecaster has cautioned that it will turn colder from Wednesday, with weather conditions set to become increasingly wintry for the rest of the week.

There’s the risk of frost and icy conditions, with falls of sleet or snow at times.

Weather Advisory for Ireland



All current warnings see here, please click on tab for warnings for that day :https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/3u0otJ94hm — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 19, 2021

The warning comes into place at midnight tonight, and will remain present until Sunday, January 24, at 11pm.