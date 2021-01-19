Limerick Institute of Technology launches free health and wellbeing programme

Limerick Institute of Technology has produced a free, three-week programme – LIT Health and Wellbeing – introducing simple, healthy, sustainable changes that can help improve people’s lifestyles.

Drawing on the professional expertise of its staff, the LIT series provides daily demonstrations on simple, nutritious meals and snacks; easy to follow home workouts; advice about desk mobility and movement; and reveal some selfcare tips and home treatments.

Among those to give advice are Kilkenny great Michael Fennelly; Tipperary ladies footballer Amy McGuire; five-time National Champion over 1500 and 3000m, Dr Eoin Everard; and wellbeing and beauty industry expert Serena Keane.

Head of Department of Sport, Leisure and Tourism LIT, Elaine Barry said originally they developed this New Year programme for the LIT community as a means of supporting colleagues and students in beginning 2021 with a focus on health, fitness and selfcare.

“With the increase of Covid-19 cases in the region we believe this short, accessible programme can also be of benefit to the wider community. We would therefore like to invite anyone who might be interested to join us every Monday to Thursday at 1.05pm until January 29, on LIT’s social media channels and website. The videos will also remain on the LIT website so that people can also catch up with our experts at a later stage,” said Ms Barry.

“Each video is packed full of tips, suggestions and easy to follow programmes. Sometimes the smallest of changes can have a significant impact on your health and wellbeing,” said Ms Barry.

The LIT Health and Wellbeing Programme began on January 11 and will run for three weeks with each day concentrating on a different element.