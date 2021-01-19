Complaint over anti-vaccination stickers in Limerick estate

A COUNCILLOR has reported a spate of anti Covid-19 vaccination stickers to the local authority.

Labour’s northside member Conor Sheehan says he is “shocked, appalled and outraged" after seeing stickers in his native​ Corbally containing a threat, should people continue to follow health guidelines and wear a mask when in confined spaces.

“I've contacted council requesting they be removed. They've popped up at a number of locations across the city. To me, it's very disturbing and sinister what has actually happened with these signs. That someone would even think of doing this,” Cllr Sheehan said.

He said he’s fearful “vulnerable” people could be taken in by messages like this. And he added that he feels the message is a “grievous insult” to front-line workers.

“We need to clamp down on this type of behaviour and ensure people do follow the public health guidelines,” he concluded.