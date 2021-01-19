Garda warning following theft of phone in Limerick car park

GARDA are investigating the theft of a phone from a man who met a prospective buyer after advertising it for sale on social media.

The pair agreed to meet in a carpark in Castletroy and when the ‘buyer’ pulled up in a car with a woman, he asked to see the phone.

"The seller handed it to him and he handed it to the woman in the passenger seat saying 'it’s her birthday present so she must see it'. A couple of seconds later he revved up the engine and drove off at speed with the phone," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch who added that the victim was so shocked he was unable to give a description of the car to gardai.

"If you are buying or selling online you have no idea who you are dealing with so always err on the side of caution, get as much detail as possible about the person and take note of car registration number of cars and the description of a person. At least have some descriptive details which could help gardai to trace a person and possibly get your property back," she added.