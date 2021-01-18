Limerick Gardai help School for the Deaf with Laptop deliveries

Local Gardai have been going above and beyond the 'call of duty' in recent days as they help the Mid West School for the Deaf to deliver much needed laptops to students. The community Gardai have delivered laptops to students in Abbeyfeale, Ballyporeen and Thurles in recent times, adding to the similar deliveries made in Lockdown 1.0

Principal of the Mid West School for the Deaf, Maria Allen, heaped praise on the Gardai admitting that they have been a lifeline in these unpredecented times.

"The kids need the laptops to communicate with teachers over Microsoft teams and some were unable to bring theirs home before Christmas. However the local community office at Roxboro Garda station have been brilliant to us and they have arranged for three laptops, in this lockdown, (more in the first two) to be delivered to the kids.

"There is also a former employee of ours here, Alison O'Connell, who is now a Garda in Nenagh and she has sign language. She has been brilliant in terms of helping with the delivery as well as helping the kids and their families get the systems all set up. The Guards have gone above and beyond the call of duty and their work is so appreciated by us here in the school and of course, their families"

Pictured above is student Teo, collecting his laptop which made its way to Ballyporeen via Cahir Garda Station. For more information on the school - Click here: