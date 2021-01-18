History made in Limerick as 'virtual' local authority meeting held

A LITTLE bit of history was made in Limerick this morning as a meeting of the local authority was held virtually.

Following the return to Level 5 restrictions in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19, metropolitan council members today dialled into the meeting from their computers at home, instead of going to County Hall in Dooradoyle.

Twenty of the 21 elected representatives for the district were present, and district leader Cllr Sarah Kiely, who chaired the meeting, thanked those who took part.

“I’m very pleased with how it went, and I’d like to thank my fellow councillors who were very co-operative and did row in with any direction given by the executive and me as Cathaoirleach. We had two choices – we could have deferred the meeting and hope the February meeting took place in person, but we need to show leadership. I felt as metropolitan leader, it was the right thing to do,” she added.

Today we make history, The Metropolitan District of Limerick City will hold its meeting virtually for the first time... Posted by Sarah Kiely on Monday, 18 January 2021

Although some strategic policy committee meetings have moved to take place virtually, this was the first time a full-scale metropolitan district meeting had taken place in this manner.

Snap!! @sarahleekiely did a great job on what was a historic first virtual metro meeting! pic.twitter.com/AxqCGQbbjf — Cllr Elisa O'Donovan (@elisaodonovan) January 18, 2021

Next Monday, it’s anticipated the full council meeting would follow this format.

Up to now, metropolitan meetings had taken place at County Hall, rather than City Hall in a bid to allow for social distancing. And full 40-member meetings had taken place at the Limerick Racecourse, rather than in Dooradoyle for the same reasons.

The holding of the virtual meeting was allowed after Local Government Minister Darragh O’Brien allowed permission for this in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.