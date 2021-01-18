Fundraising for new playground in Limerick village continues during lockdown

The school cycle has paused in Pallaskenry in a different way than most.

The students and staff of Scoil Mhuire National School had been partaking in a virtual cycle to raise funds for an all-inclusive sensory playground.

They hope to raise €38,000 from their athletic endeavours.

Scoil Mhuire has recently formed a classroom exclusively for children with autism and the playground will hugely benefit these students, as well as those with physical, intellectual and sensory difficulties. The addition of the playground will help these children excel in expressing themselves and help them to develop into their full potential along with their peers.

There will also be a dedicated occupational therapy area in the playground, where special education teachers will work with children on specified occupational therapy programmes.

Anne Lillis, principal, said the playground will be a vital part of the school.

“There are important social and cognitive benefits that come from unstructured play on the playground. A playground is one of the best opportunities for children to have fun and get fit and healthy at the same time.

“It also helps children to develop socially and emotionally and builds self-confidence and esteem. Free play encourages children to develop relationship building skills and conflict resolutions skills in a fun and safe environment,” said Ms Lillis.

To raise the much-needed funds, the school has been holding a sponsored virtual cycle for the pupils using Turbo Trainer Bikes.

They have been using the Cycling app SWIFT to track their distance each day, with each pupils and staff member having a turn.

The school is hoping to raise €38,000 and have already welcomed generous donations from Cllr Emmett O’Brien, who donated €2,500, and Cllr Stephen Keary who gave €1,000.

The school has also been overwhelmed with the generosity of Ger Hickey, of Creating and Maintaining Beautiful Garden, who has volunteered to incorporate a sensory garden and a water feature into the green area, which will enhance the children’s sensory experience and well-being.

Scoil Mhuire NS has set up a GoFundMe page for playground donations.