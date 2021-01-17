BREAKING: Limerick's 14-day Covid incidence rate falls below 2,000 for first time in a week

A TOTAL of 160 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Sunday evening.

It is the first time since last Sunday, January 10 that the 14-day Covid incidence rate in the county is under 2,000. It currently stands at 1905.1.

Limerick has moved from third highest on the incidence rate list to fourth behind Monaghan, Louth and Waterford. There has been 3,713 Covid cases in Limerick in the last 14 days.

As of midnight, Saturday, January 16, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 2,944 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 172,726 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 1,065 cases are in Dublin, 306 in Cork, 181 in Galway, 180 in Kildare, 160 in Limerick and the remaining 1,052 cases are spread across all other counties. 1,336 are men / 1,578 are women; 57% are under 45 years of age - the median age is 40-years-old.

The HPSC has today been notified of 13 additional deaths related to Covid-19. All 13 of these deaths occurred in January.

The median age of those who died is 83 years, and the age range is 66 to 97 years. There was no newly reported death in healthcare workers. There was no newly reported death in a person under the age of 30.

There has been a total of 2,608 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 1,928 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised of which 195 are in ICU. 68 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: "The situation in our hospitals is stark. We are seeing people of all ages being admitted to hospital and being taken into intensive care units. The levels of infection are such that your chances of transmitting or getting Covid-19 are very high, and we know that a proportion of those cases will lead to serious illness and mortality.

"There is no group who should feel the public health advice does not apply to them. It is only if we act together that we can keep ourselves, our loved ones, and health and social care facilities safe.

"As we look forward to the week ahead, consider your choices and make the right ones. Do not go into work tomorrow if you can work from home. If you are an employer, facilitate remote working for your employees."

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community. The dashboard now includes information on Total Vaccines Administered (1st Dose).