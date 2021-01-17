Limerick's Maria Byrne nominated as Fine Gael candidate for Seanad bye-election

Fine Gael’s Executive Council has nominated Limerick's Maria Byrne as the party’s candidate to contest the forthcoming Seanad Agricultural Panel bye-election.

Speaking following the weekend meeting, Maria Byrne said: “I am honoured to be selected as the Fine Gael candidate.

“Having served in public office for over 20 years, I would relish the opportunity to continue to work for all the people of the country. We all face challenging times in terms of Covid19 and Brexit and I look forward to playing my part if elected.”

Byrne was elected to the Agricultural Panel of the 25th Seanad in 2016 and served as Fine Gael Seanad spokesperson on Education and Skills.

She previously served as a Councillor on Limerick City and County Council from 1999 up until her election to Seanad Éireann. During her time on the Council, Maria was Mayor of Limerick from 2010 to 2011.

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar said, “Maria Byrne is an experienced politician who understands the issues affecting the people she serves and represents. Maria would be an excellent addition to Fine Gael’s team in the Seanad.

“She is a hard-working and diligent public servant, from her first election to Limerick City Council in 1999 through to its amalgamation with Limerick County Council in 2014. In 2016 she was elected to the Seanad. Having served in the previous Oireachtas, Ms Byrne knows exactly how the Seanad and Oireachtas operates. I have always been very clear that I want to see more women serving in the Oireachtas and with Fine Gael. We need more female politicians to reflect Irish society in our Dáil and Seanad. Maria Byrne will make an excellent member of the Seanad if she is returned.”