Limerick Weather: A largely dry day with some early sunny spells

ANY frost will clear quickly this morning to leave a largely dry day with some sunny spells in the morning. However, it will turn mostly cloudy for the afternoon with the chance of a few showers. Maximum temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Sunday night: Much of the country will remain dry tonight but there will be a few showers across parts of west Munster. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in moderate southwest winds with a touch of frost in sheltered areas.