Two men arrested in relation to discharge of a firearm

GARDAI investigating the discharge of a firearm in Shannon on Wednesday have arrested two men.



A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in Shannon on Friday while a second man, in his late teens, was arrested in the Ennis area this Saturday morning.



Both have been arrested under Section 30 of The Offences Against The State Act and are currently being detained at Shannon and Ennis Garda Stations.



A firearm was recovered by Gardaí during follow up searches on Wednesday.



Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone with information or who may witnessed anything at Illaunamanagh in Shannon on Wednesday morning, between 10.45am and 11.15am, to contact them at Shannon or Ennis Garda Stations.



Shannon Gardaí can be contacted at 061 365900, Ennis Gardaí at 065 6848100 or you may contact the Garda Confidential line 1800-666-111.