Covid-19 surge sees some home support services in Limerick stepped down

AS a result of the current Covid-19 surge, HSE Mid West Community Healthcare is stepping down some home support services “to protect our older persons”.

The Mid West CHO say they will only reduce or step down services for those clients who are in a position to manage without it.

“As a result of the current Covid surges in the Mid-West and the increased numbers of positive patients and clients within the community, to protect our older persons and maintain services for the most vulnerable, we are stepping down some home support services,” explained Mary O Brien, Head of Service for Older Persons.

“We don’t do this lightly and the Mid West Community Healthcare will only reduce or step down services for those clients who are in a position to manage without it.

“We will work collaboratively with our clients and their families to ensure that the HSE completes this process safely and equitably. Our absolute priority is to keep people safe while community transmission is high.”

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare would like to remind the public there is a Community Response Forum in place in each county council to support communities during Covid-19.

Details below for information and free phone / low call numbers in Limerick that the public can contact requesting support:

https://www.limerick.ie/council/services/community-and-leisure/age-friendly-limerick/limerick-covid-19-community-response; Tel: 1800 832 005