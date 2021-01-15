Ronan sets you right with his movie picks of the week

Final Girls Saturday 16/1 The Horror Channel @ 10.45pm

A young woman brings her friends to see a tribute screening of her late mother's most famous horror movie. She's ashamed of her career but must get over it fast when they are all magically transported into what's happening onscreen. Yes it sounds silly but it's actually a really funny and affectionate spoof of 80's horror that laced with a surprising amount of heart. Taissa Farmiga, Alia Shawkat, Adam Devine and Thomas Middleditch all add to the fun.

Escape From New York Saturday 16/1 Film4 @ 11.05pm

Manhattan in the future is a walled off and scary place as Snake Plissken finds out when he's tasked to get in there and rescue the President who's plane has crashed. John Carpenter's cult thriller is a magnificent piece of escapism and while it may be dated ( the future is 2001) it's still excellent fun and has a wicked cast including Kurt Russell, Adrienne Barbeau, Donald Pleasance and Lee Van Cleef who are all on form.

Foxcatcher Sunday 17/1 BBC1 @ 00.30am

Two brothers readying for the 1988 Seoul Olympics find themselves sponsored by an eccentric millionaire and move into his estate to train. Things get strange. A stunning film, unsettling in places, haunting and cringe-worthy in others and full of amazing acting. Steve Carell wows with a superb performance as a extremely troubled man but Channing Tatum really surprises too. This film shows a very different side to him.

Pillow Talk Sunday 17/1 RTE1 @ 3.40pm

Sunday afternoon. Time for a bit of old fashioned romantic fun from the 50's. Brad and Jan. New York neighbours who share a party line. Well, share is an exaggeration. Brad uses it all the time for his liaisons and Jan ain't happy about it. Doris Day and Rock Hudson work perfectly together in this charming snapshot of a time before zoom and whatsapp. Thelma Ritter in support steals the show from the stars.

Entebbe Sunday 17/1 RTE2 @ 9pm

Summer. 1976. A flight from France to Israel is hijacked by terrorists and forced to land in Entebbe. The Israeli hostages onboard are threatened to make the Israeli government free Palestinian prisoners. Things don't go to plan. An interesting watch about a fiery time in world politics. The middle section bogs things down but a fine start and ending are worth your time as are nice turns from Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl.

Sweet Sixteen Sunday 17/1 Film4 @ 11.45pm

Life is tough for Liam. He's a 15 year old in a dead end Scottish town, his mam is in jail, he's growing up in poverty and about to fall into a life of violent crime. Martin Compston is astounding in his film debut. A fiery ball of rage but inside a boy just wanting to be loved. His turn carries this 2002 Ken Loach film into the sky. It's as grim and bleak as you'd expect but you just won't be able to stop watching it. Film of the week.

All The President's Men Monday 18/1 BBC1 @ 00.05am

An investigative reporter working for the Washington Post is working on a piece about a break in at the Democratic party headquarters in the run up to the presidential election. What him and his workmate uncover shakes America to it's core. A classic look into the corrupt heart at the centre of seats of power and a fitting watch for the week that's in it. Robert Redford, Dustin Hoffman. Jason Robards and Hal Holbrook do amazing work in a real masterpiece.

Mr Brooks Monday 18/1 Sony Movies @ 01.10am

Earl Brooks is loved by all. He's a respected businessman. He gets his city's person of the year award. He's married. He has kids. Oh and he's a serial killer. A particularly successful one at that. This is the film where Kevin Costner played the bad guy and he does it brilliantly. The parallel plot line with Demi Moore playing the cop searching for him doesn't work as well but there's a lot of dark glee to be found here in seeing clean cut Costner cutting (Alliteration!!) loose.

Hard Times Monday 18/1 Talking Pictures TV @ Midnight

The depression was a tough time in the US and it led to people doing all manner of things to survive. A drifter called Chaney ends up in New Orleans and puts his skills with his fists to work fast. Walter Hill's 1975 drama is drenched in atmosphere, sweat and blood and carried along by a powerhouse performance from Charles Bronson. Fantastically shot, stunningly scored, a sleazy James Coburn, what more could you want?

Sing Street Tuesday 19/1 Film4 @ 00.50am

A teenage boy in 1980's Dublin struggling with both growing up and his relationship with his family, finds an escape when he forms a band with his schoolmates. The 80's were a tough time to be different though. A lovely film, entertaining as hell and bursting with heart and energy. If you like this one you are probably dead. A packed Irish cast lead by Ferdia Walsh-Peelo & Lucy Boynton is the icing on the cake.

Patchwork Wednesday 20/1 The Horror Channel @ 02.45am

3 friends go out on the absolute lash one night and find themselves in a very sticky situation the next day. A situation inspired by one of the most famous horror stories ever told. Ok, if you are in possession of a weak constitution walk away now. If not and you fancy some dark and disgusting comedy then this will hit the spot for you. Tory Stolper, Tracey Fairaway and Maria Blasucci shine in a cast full of unknown faces.

Robin And Marian Thursday 21/1 CH4 @ 02.10am

A different but enjoyable take on the legend of Robin Hood. Set a few decades after the original story, Robin has returned from another Middle Eastern crusade to renew his relationship with Maid Marian but things are just never easy are they. Sean Connery & Audrey Hepburn are great and lead a first rate cast including Richard Harris and Robert Shaw. The aul romantics among ye will adore this story about a pair of lions in winter.

Strangers On A Train Thursday 21/1 TCM @ 6.35pm

Two men meet on a train, talk ensues and one disturbed party takes the conversation a lot more seriously than the other. One of Alfred Hitchcock's most gleefully delightful movies. You get the sense he had a whale of a time making this. The tension is electric and Robert Walker as Bruno is a villain for the ages. Fairley Granger ain't too bad either. The tennis club scene will stay with you and watch out of course for the customary director cameo.

Wind River Friday 22/1 Film4 @ 9pm

While tracking a mountain lion in the Wind River reservation a wildlife service agent finds a young woman's body and evidence of a far more dangerous predator. Taylor Sheridan's 2017 drama is a good but tough watch, a stark and violent look at the way America treats it's own indigenous people. The usually plankish Jeremy Renner does nice work here and gets solid back up from Elizabeth Olsen and Graham Greene.

Some Mother's Son Friday 22/1 RTE1 @ 11.30pm

Kathleen and Annie were two women caught up in the Northern Ireland conflict when their sons took part in the 1981 hunger strike led by Bobby Sands. Seeing their sons suffering stirs something inside them both. You mightn't agree with the political convictions of the characters but you'll be hard pressed not to be moved by this emotive and in places hard to watch film. Helen Mirren and Fionnula Flanagan as the mammies both do superlative work.

Visit https://hamsandwichcinema.blogspot.com/ for more tv and film chat.









