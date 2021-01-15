58 Covid-related deaths in Limerick since start of pandemic

THERE have been 58 Covid-19 - related deaths in Limerick since the start of the global pandemic, new data has revealed.

According to a report by the Central Statistics Office, which accounts for the situation from February 28, 2020 up to last Friday, January 8, the median age of those who died in Limerick as a result of the virus was 83 years.

There were 10 Covid-19-related deaths recorded in Limerick for the week of January 1, 2021.

The data also reveals that the total number of cases in Limerick up to January 8 was 7,392 and the median age of those infected was 36 years.

This Friday, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 258 new cases of Covid-19 in Limerick.

Sadly, there have been an additional 50 deaths related to Covid-19 across the country.