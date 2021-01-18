Limerick motorist caught drink-driving twice in same year

A MOTORIST who was caught drink-driving twice in the same year has been disqualified for six years.

Dale Ryan, 25, of Boskill, Caherconlish was prosecuted before Limerick District Court following a detection during the early hours of November 1, 2018.

Inspector Liam Wallace said the defendant was arrested after gardai stopped a car at College Court Drive, Castletroy after it was observed “swerving over and back” and crossing over the centre white line.

Mr Ryan was arrested at around 4am and taken to Henry Street garda station where he provided a breath sample which confirmed he was considerably over the legal alcohol limit.

Insp Wallace told Judge Colin Daly, president of the district court, that Mr Ryan had been caught drink-driving in Tipperary earlier in 2018 and that he was subsequently fined and banned from driving for three years.

Solicitor Edel Ryan said her client had not been convicted of the first offence when the incident in Castletroy occurred and was not disqualified at the time.

She said Mr Ryan had “gone off the rails” for a time after both his mother and his girlfriend were diagnosed with serious illnesses.

Judge Daly was told the defendant, who travelled to Australia following the incident in Castletroy, accepts there was “no reasonable excuse” for his behaviour.

“He has a young child now and he apologises to the court and to gardai,” said Ms Ryan.

Imposing sentence, Judge Daly said he was of the view the offence in Castletroy was at the upper end of the scale.

“You were a danger to yourself and others,” he said as he addressed Mr Ryan who is not currently working.

“To put anybody else’s life at risk is quite shocking,” he added commenting that it was clear the defendant “did not learn anything first time round”.

The judge imposed fines totalling €450 and disqualified Mr Ryan from driving for six years.

He also imposed a two month prison sentence which he suspended for two years on condition that the defendant stays out of trouble and completes an alcohol awareness programme.

After Ms Ryan said her client had lost his driving licence and was unable to produce it for endorsement, Judge Daly said that was “not in the hands of gardai”.