Limerick Weather: Sunny spells and scattered blustery showers

IT will be cool today with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers. Afternoon highs of 6 to 9 degrees in fresh west to northwest winds. Tonight will be cold and mainly dry, with long clear spells in the midlands and east leading to frost in places, though there may be scattered showers with the risk of a thundery burst in the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees, in light to moderate westerly breezes.