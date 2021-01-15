Limerick weather: Frost and fog to clear on Friday

Friday morning will be cold and dry with frost and fog gradually clearing. Some sunny spells will develop, but cloud will increase through the day. Rain will develop in the west in the late afternoon and spread eastwards through the evening. Highest daytime temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees with freshening southerly winds. (For more click here)

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Friday night will be wet and breezy with rain spreading eastwards across the country and becoming widespread. It will be heavy at times. The rain will clear from most places by morning with clear spells and showers following from the west. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with fresh, gusty southerly winds veering westerly as rain clears.

On Saturday morning, any lingering rain in the east will clear to give a cool day with a fair amount of cloud and some showers at first, but brightening up later. Highest afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest breezes. Saturday night will be cold and mainly dry, though there may be a few showers on northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Sunday will be mainly dry with the some bright or sunny spells at first, but tending to become cloudier during the day with some patchy rain or drizzle developing in the west and northwest towards evening. Highest temperatures 5 to 8 degrees with light to moderate southwest breezes. On Sunday night, there'll be a fair amount of cloud and some patchy mist and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

Monday will start off dry. However, rain will develop in the southwest and spread northeastwards over the country. It will be heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with moderate southerly winds. The rain will continue on Monday night. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Tuesday will be wet with further spells of rain. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees. Through the evening and night, rain will clear with very cold air following from the northwest bringing wintry showers.

Wednesday and Thursday will be very cold with sunny spells and occasional wintry showers and with sharp frosts at night.