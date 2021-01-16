Limerick City and County Council confirms engagement with independent traders’ group
Limerick City and County Council is now engaging directly with up to 200 business owners
AN independent traders group has been formed to allow a line of communication with the local authority.
The council has confirmed it is now engaging directly with up to 200 business owners.
They meet with a steering group, also made up of the Chamber and the gardai every six weeks to decide on what support can be offered.
The initiative – which came to light following a question from Cllr Joe Leddin – is being led by Limerick city centre’s revitalisation officer Celia Larkin.
