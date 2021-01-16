Limerick City and County Council confirms engagement with independent traders’ group

Nick Rabbitts

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

Limerick City and County Council is considering using online accounts linked with the Public Services Card

Limerick City and County Council is now engaging directly with up to 200 business owners

AN independent traders group has been formed to allow a line of communication with the local authority.

The council has confirmed it is now engaging directly with up to 200 business owners.

They meet with a steering group, also made up of the Chamber and the gardai every six weeks to decide on what support can be offered.​

The initiative – which came to light following a question from Cllr Joe Leddin – is being led by Limerick city centre’s revitalisation officer Celia Larkin.