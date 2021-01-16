Residents of Limerick village fear a section of  road will ‘collapse’

TOURNAFULLA residents have raised fears a section of road will “collapse if repairs aren't carried out with immediate effect”, according to Sinn Féin area representative Pádraig ó Coileáin.

He is calling on Limerick City and County Council to make funding available to carry out the “necessary roadworks along side the entrance to Allughan view”.

“The road is in grave danger of collapsing due to the bank under the road sinking and subsiding. Large cracks have developed on the road and a crash barrier in place has fallen in,” said Mr ó Coileáin.

He added: “Knocknadiha Cross is also in need of immediate resurfacing. The people of Tournafulla are not second or third class citizens and should not be expected to drive on second or third class roads.”