Illegal drugs at Shannon Airport destined for Limerick address

REVENUE officers have seized more than one kilogramme of herbal cannabis at Shannon Airport.

The smuggled drugs, which have an estimated street value of €22,000 were discovered concealed in large packets of sharing crisps that were contained in a parcel that had originated in Spain and was destined for an address in Limerick City. There was 1.1kg in total.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on on 1800-295295.