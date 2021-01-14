Limerick weather: Rain to clear for dry day

ANY remaining patches of rain and drizzle will clear from the east of the province early this morning. It will leave a mostly dry day with sunny spells and only a few well-scattered showers. Highest afternoon temperatures of between six and eight degrees in a light to moderate north-westerly breeze.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Tonight will be dry and cold with clear spells countrywide at first but cloud will thicken in the west later in the night. Lowest temperatures of minus two to plus-three degrees, so frost will return to some places. Mist and fog will form also, as winds fall light.

It will start off cold, dry and bright tomorrow. But as we approach the weekend, cloud will build with rain affecting western parts during afternoon and evening.

