Good things come in small packages: Prime Limerick site priced at €189k

THEY do say small is beautiful.

A site less than 1% of an acre in size is on the market with a guide price of €189,000. Farmers would be in clover if they were getting paid that much per acre!

But in auctioneering parlance it is down to “location, location, location”. The site on 0.068687 of an acre is situated in one of the most desirable addresses in Limerick - North Circular Road.

Sherry FitzGerald Limerick are the auctioneers for the former Sunville Lodge site which occupies a prime corner site on the North Circular Road.

Speaking to the Leader before Christmas, Ailbhe O’Malley, director of Sherry FitzGerald Limerick, confirmed strong interest.

“We’ve had a number of interested parties,” said Ms O’Malley.

The location has full planning permission in place - granted January 30, 2017 - for a contemporary detached residence spanning 2,200 sq ft. Full planning pack, including elevations, drawings and floorplans are available at request.

On the MyHome.ie platform, the selling agent says that Limerick's North Circular Road continues to offer some of the finest city properties available anywhere in Ireland, drawing deserved interest from those seeking to relocate beyond the capital.

“Buyers are drawn to the exclusivity, residential amenity, and value simply not available in Dublin's market - while local buyers are long familiar with the appeal of Limerick’s most desirable residential address.

“As a residential setting the North Circular Road leaves little to be desired. The subject site is within a stone's throw of an unrivalled selection of primary and secondary schools, including JFK, Salesians, Ardscoil Rís and Villiers. Limerick Lawn Tennis Club and Thomond Park are just minutes away, with a host of awar- winning hotels, bars and restaurants within walking distance.

“For those travelling further afield, the Condell road is immediately accessible, linking you to all major road networks with ease.”

Good things do come in small packages for the new owners.