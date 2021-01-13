WATCH: Taoiseach apologies for state's role in Mother and Baby homes

The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes and 'certain related matters' was established by the Irish Government in February 2015 to provide a full account of what happened to vulnerable women and children in Mother and Baby Homes during the period 1922 to 1998.

It submitted its final report on October 30 2020. The report, published yesterday has been met with widespread criticism from the public as to the state's role in the homes. Today, Taoiseach Michael Martin apologised on the state's behalf.

Speaking in the Dáil today, the leader said the report “lays bare the failure of the State”, adding: “On behalf of the Government, the State and its citizens, I apologise for the profound generational wrong visited upon Irish mothers and their children who ended up in a Mother and Baby Home or a County Home.”

See below for full video.

The report in full can be viewed by clicking here. Reader discretion is advised. Limerick is mentioned over 200 times in the report.