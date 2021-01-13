Milford Care Centre fundraiser to take place virtually

MILFORD Hospice has announced its annual 10km fundraising campaign will take place virtually over the last weekend of January.

Supported by Dell Technologies, the 10km Run/Walk, will be staggered over two days – January 30 and 31 – to allow participants to take part while adhering to public health rules.

The event is open to runners and walkers of all levels and abilities with the proceeds going directly to support the work of Milford Hospice.

“This event has become a popular sporting and fun activity with participant levels growing on an annual basis. Whilst the virtual format is new to all of us, it also gives an opportunity to welcome participants from overseas to get involved,” said Pat Quinlan, chief executive of Milford Care Centre.

“Fundraising support has become even more imperative, as our focus in 2021 will be continuing to meet patients’ care needs from across the Mid-West region and to support their families to the best of our ability, despite the many challenges associated with Covid-19, and this is no less than they deserve,” he added.

Sean O’Reilly of Dell Technologies said: “We have a long track record in supporting community work, and for many years Milford has held a special place in the hearts and minds of our Limerick team members”.

Register to take part at milfordcarecentre.ie.