Limerick motorist fined and suspended for overtaking 'three trucks in a row'

A Limerick publican who exceeded the speed limit to overtake three trucks in a row has been fined and put off the road for four months.

At Portlaoise District Court, Barry Conway (44), 95 Log na gCapall, South Circular Road, Co. Limerick, was charged with speeding, at the M7 Great Heath, on December 17, 2019.

State’s evidence outlined that the accused was driving at 170km/h in a 120km zone.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said there had been three trucks in a row and he accelerated to overtake. Ms Fitzpatrick said he had been attending a medical appointment on the day.

Defence went on to say that it was very unfortunate that the accused had not paid the ticket for speeding when he had the chance. She said he was a publican in Limerick who is currently on the Covid-19 payment and any driving disqualification will have an effect on his ability to earn an income. Ms Fitzpatrick also acknowledged that he was lucky not to be facing a charge of dangerous driving.

The accused was convicted and fined €100 and disqualified from driving for four months, with recognisance fixed in the event of an appeal.