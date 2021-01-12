Class above: Limerick school gives  €6.5k to hamper appeal

PUTTING all your eggs in the one basket has helped those least well off in our society.

John the Baptist Community School in Hospital donated a massive cheque for €6,445.77 to the Redemptorists' annual hamper appeal. The LCA 2 class donated €165 of their profits from selling eggs as part of their mini company.

The money was raised by donations from students, parents and staff and the parents association who generously gave €500. Talented musician, Alanna Griffin, first year student, and her mother and friend donated €555.77 raised from busking at a Christmas market. It all added up to an incredible amount.

The Redemptorists worked with the Limerick Food Partnership and partner organisations across the city and county to get hampers into 6,000 homes in the lead up to Christmas.

It is one of the biggest food initiatives in Limerick each year. The cost of the hampers this year will be €165,000. It is a tradition now expertly overseen by Seamus Enright that goes back almost 40 years when it was started by the late Fr Gerry Daly.

And this year’s appeal was a big success thanks to the likes of John the Baptist.

Redemptorist priest, Fr Gerard Moloney said: “People’s generosity this Christmas has been extraordinary. Even though the final figures haven’t been added up yet, we took in far more money and food in 2020 than last year, despite having to curtail many of our regular fundraising activities. Such goodness is heart lifting.”