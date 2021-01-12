Cannabis and cocaine found in bedroom of Limerick home during garda search

A POLISH man who was storing significant quantities of cannabis and cocaine at his home was regarded by criminal elements as a “safe pair of hands” as he was a “nobody with a nice job”, a court has heard.

Mariusz Sprengel, 44, who has an address at Silverbirch Grove, Dooradoyle has pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, worth more than €115,000, for the purpose of sale of supply on January 31, 2018.

He has also admitted having cocaine with a street value of €2,125 at his home on the same day.

During a sentencing hearing before Christmas, Sergeant Damien Kennedy said “quite an amount of items” were found when gardai searched the defendant’s bedroom under warrant.

He said a number of packages of cannabis, weighing almost six kilogrammes in total, were seized along with the cocaine.

When questioned, Mr Sprengel made admissions telling gardai he was a cannabis user and had been asked to “hold some” by others.

Sgt Kennedy said he informed them he had initially been asked to store one package but that it became “more and more” and that the packages became bigger over time.

The defendant, he said, brought the drugs to his bedroom whenever they were dropped off at the house. They were later collected by the owners and sold on.

Judge Tom O’Donnell was told Mr Sprengel is not an addict and that he told gardai he “didn’t see a problem” with what he was being asked to do as cannabis is “just a plant”.

Mark Nicholas SC said his client, who has no previous convictions, has a history of working and that he was a recreational user of cannabis at the time.

He now accepts his actions were stupid and he told the court he is no longer using cannabis and is unlikely to come before the courts again.

Judge O’Donnell has indicated he will impose sentence in March.