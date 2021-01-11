Limerick Weather: A wet day but a positively balmy 10 degrees
A BREEZY and wet day as rain becomes widespread say Met Eireann.
Highest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.
11/01/2021
