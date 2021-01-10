BREAKING: Limerick Covid cases more than double yesterday's figure

A TOTAL of 469 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Sunday evening following 198 on Saturday.

The 14-day incidence rate has risen again locally - from 1660.9 yesterday to 1878.4 today. Limerick remains the third highest in the country. The national average is 1291.2. There has been 3,661 new Covid cases in Limerick in the last 14 days.

There were 109 Covid patients being treated in University Hospital Limerick on Saturday night.

As of midnight, Saturday, January 9, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 6,888 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 147,613 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 2,088 are in Dublin, 862 in Cork, 469 in Limerick, 405 in Wexford, 320 in Waterford and the remaining 2,744 cases are spread across all other counties.

3,252 are men / 3,595 are women; 60% are under 45 years of age - the median age is 38-years-old.

The HPSC has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to Covid-19. There has been a total of 2,344 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 1,452 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 125 are in ICU. 100 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.