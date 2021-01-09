Limerick Weather: Largely dry with some sunny spells but still bitterly cold

THIS morning will be extremely frosty and icy with some freezing fog in parts too. Patchy drizzle gradually moving into the western fringes. Other areas will stay largely dry with some sunny spells, in just light westerly breezes. Highest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees Celsius.



Tonight patchy drizzle will affect parts of the north and west, but otherwise it will be dry under broken cloud. Minimum temperatures -3 to +2 degrees Celsius, coldest under clearest skies where frost and possible ice will set in. Some mist and fog patches too in just light westerly breezes.