'Engagement may have stopped Leaving Certificate U-Turn’ says Limerick principal

A CITY school principal says had the Department of Education engaged more with teaching staff, the Leaving Certificate U-Turn may never have occurred.

Padraig Flanagan, the principal of Castletroy College, was speaking after opposition from teachers sparked​ the government to shelve plans to allow upper-exam students to attend schools three days a week.

Instead, they will now join the rest of the school population in studying remotely util at least the end of the month.​

Mr Flanagan feels Education Minister Norma Foley’s move was “well intentioned”.

“There was merit in the context of having students with additional educational needs and Leaving Certificate students coming back to schools. That was the theory, good and well, but the reality of the rate of infection and its virulence in the community is that it presented a huge health and safety risk to staff. The lack of consultation ultimately was the downfall of the idea,” he added.

The fact influential teachers’ union ASTI urged its members not to engage in the plan was one of the key reasons it was brought down.​

Mr Flanagan said there would have been a “huge issue” with staff availablility had it gone ahead.