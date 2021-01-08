BREAKING: Third weather warning in three days issued for Limerick

January brings the snow: Limerick woke up again this morning to snowy conditions. This stunning drone image was taken yesterday by Dr Paul O'Brien

AS temperatures continue to plunge across Ireland, Met Eireann has issued its third weather alert in as many days.

The forecaster has put out a status yellow weather warning, cautioning of low temperature and ice for Limerick and the rest of the country.

It says hazardous icy conditions are likely in places, with a widespread severe frost and pockets of freezing fog.

Conditions in the west and northwest will improve from early Saturday morning.

The weather caution – which follows two straight days of yellow warnings – is valid from 5pm tonight and expires at midday tomorrow lunchtime.