BREAKING: Another spike in Covid-19 cases in Limerick

THERE has been 382 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Limerick this Thursday evening.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to the virus nationwide.

As of midnight, Wednesday, the HPSC has been notified of a further 6,521 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

3,070 are men / 3,432 are women

62% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

2,174 in Dublin, 571 in Cork, 382 in Limerick, 342 in Waterford, 315 in Wexford and the remaining 2,737 cases are spread across all other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate in Limerick per 100,000 population (24 Dec2020 to 06 Jan 2021) now stands at 1,399.2, while the national incidence rate is 936.4.



As of 2pm today, 1,043 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised in the state, of which 96 are in ICU. There have been 99 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.



Recent cases in Limerick:



Sunday: 652

Monday: 234 cases

Tuesday: 322 cases

Wednesday: 345 cases