Cockroaches ran out from under kettle at Limerick apartment complex

A SECOND Limerick city apartment dweller has come forward to the Limerick Leader to tell how they have seen cockroaches in their home.

Last October, Cllr Catherine Slattery said a resident of Glenlara House, Mount Kenneth Place contacted herself and Deputy Willie O’Dea about the plague of insects. The same person contacted the Leader to say they are at “their wits’ end” over the cockroaches.

“It started about seven or eight weeks ago. They are everywhere – bedroom, sitting room, kitchen, toilet. My place is infested. I was watching television one night and they crawled down the television screen.

“I made noodles in a pot the other night. I put the pot in the sink afterwards. The next morning there was about 40 cockroaches in the sink, the pot and the bowl,” said the resident.

Then, in the weeks before Christmas, a person who lives in The Courtyard, Mount Kennett Place, contacted the Leader.

“I am seeing the cockroaches for at least two months if not even longer. The first time, they came running like lightning from under the electric kettle when I lifting it,” said the man, who contacted the administrators of the building. A person from an insect control company was dispatched to his apartment and “sprayed a certain liquid in the kitchen area and the bathroom”.

However, the tenant said instead of the cockroaches going down in number or disappearing completely, they “seem to have become more”.

“One Saturday afternoon, I saw one crawling along the corridor border when going out of my apartment. And on the same day, I killed one by pressing a box against the kitchen/living room wall on which it was crawling. Some weeks ago, I also found one on the bathroom wall shortly after getting up in the morning, and one week ago one at the side of the electric kitchen stove. This was not the only one there,” he said.

He continued: “Seeing the bug / cockroach on the corridor floor made me suspect that this is not an individual problem of my flat alone, but that these insects have spread all over the whole building or are starting to do it. Therefore I pinned a paper sheet on the board in the entrance hall of The Courtyard, leaving a pen on the letter boxes beneath, explaining on the sheet the situation and asking other tenants in the building to please give me their apartment number and name, so that I would be able to contact them and talk about it.”

Over 10 replied and said they had the same bug / cockroach issue.

“This is obviously a bigger affair that needs to be solved appropriately as soon as possible, as especially female tenants with children are afraid that this could be affecting their health,” he said.

The resident who contacted the Leader from Glenlara also said they aren’t the only one with the insect problem. “A good few have left. One couple had a new baby. They found a cockroach on the child’s babygro,” he said.