Limerick council to appoint consultants to design new flood defences

CONSULTANTS to develop flood defence designs for eastern areas of the metropolitan district are expected to be put in place this month.

Fianna Fail councillor Catherine Slattery asked December’s meeting of the metropolitan district whether tenders have been completed for the flood relief schemes at Mulcair Drive, Annacotty, the Mountshannon Road, Castleconnell and Montpelier.

In response to the question, director of service Brian Kennedy said all tenders had been assessed, and on condition there are no appeals against this, it is expected consultants will be put in place this January.

These parts of Limerick have flooded in the past.