Louise Loves: New year, same me... different mind-set!

We’ve made it! We enter the new year leaving behind us one of the most difficult years in living history. While we remain in the height of another lockdown, hope is on the horizon.

The vaccine rollout will steer this year in the way of resolve and resolution.

I know that the start of a new year is always a good time to reset and review, to set new goals and to aim to better yourself! Although, after a year like 2020, how do we pick ourselves up, rebuild and reclaim the joy and optimism 2020 drained us of?

“New Year, New Me” is not a phrase that I want to live by this year. I don’t see the need to go and start changing everything about myself just because we’re entering a new year. I’m actually very proud of the person 2020 shaped me to be. More resilient, patient and innovative than I thought I could be and I don’t have the desire to ‘change’ myself.

My ultimate new year's resolution for 2021, is to become the best possible version of myself that I can be and to try and be grateful for the lessons 2020 has taught me. I’ve seen people talk online and on social media about “Post-Covid Growth’. I think it’s a great concept. Rather than entering the new year pessimistically amid lockdown 3.0, instead take a moment to reflect on the positive changes that happened in your life as a result of 2020.

Here are some questions that helped me reflect:

Have I become closer to some people during Covid?

Have my priorities changed? What is important to me?

Do I appreciate my life and my freedoms more today than I did before Covid?

Have I realised I am stronger than I ever thought I was?

Have I become more spiritual as a result of Covid?

I know that staying positive is easier said than done and eliminating fear and anxiety is just unrealistic for me! Covid has devastated so many and changes lives for ever.

But I am steadfast on looking to the new year with a glass half full! No pressure to make mega changes, and no feeling guilty for “not doing enough’. I do believe that finding joy in simple things will set me up for whatever this year throws my way. So, armed with a tested banana bread recipe, and a new pair of runners for the daily 5k walks in nature, I am ready for you, 2021!

Thriftify your way sustainable!

Last Saturday on Spin, I spoke with the very inspirational Rónán Ó Dálaigh, founder and CEO of Thriftify.

Thriftify is a platform through which Irish charities can move their retail stores online to help offset the impact of Covid-19 measures on revenue. The goal of the platform is to ensure the sustainability and ethical nature of products and to transform purchasing so that each item has a positive effect on people, planet and communities.

In July, the platform raised €500,000 to achieve their vision of a sustainable shopping future, and in 2019, Thriftify were Gold Winners of the Social/ Sustainable Start-up Award at the National Start-up Awards.

The platform is the perfect go to – one stop shop for sustainable, second hand online shopping. The website is no different to any major fashion platform with items arranged into categories.

It’s ease of use and price points make it unmissable!

Have a browse at Thrifity.ie and thank me later.