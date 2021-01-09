Margaret marks 40 years in same job at Limerick school 

SPENDING 20 or 30 years in the same employment is quite rare these days but Margaret Casey has worked for 40 years in the same school.

The Caherline lady is the wonderful secretary in Presentation Primary School, Sexton Street.

She celebrated 40 years working in the school late last year. One of the tributes paid to Margaret was: “She is a true lady, always there to help everyone. She does an amazing job and the school would be lost without her.”

Margaret has seen many changes since she started working in the school. She says that she has loved working in the Presentation since the beginning and has always enjoyed working with the amazing children, parents and staff.

She was treated on the day to a surprise Covid-friendly lunch and guard of honour.

All the pupils enjoyed some treats to mark this special day too.