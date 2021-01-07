Met Eireann issues fresh weather warning for Limerick

Nick Rabbitts

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

Limerick woke up to a dusting of snow and ice this morning, as this fabulous drone picture from local academic Dr Paul O'Brien reveals

EXPECT more low temperatures, snow and ice in Limerick across the next 24 hours, after Met Eireann issued a fresh weather warning.

Parts of Limerick woke up to snow, ice and freezing temperatures this morning. And that looks set to continue for a second day, with a status yellow alert being provided by the forecaster.

Met Eireann has warned it will be cold tonight, with minimum temperatures of zero to minus four degrees.

Ice will form on untreated surfaces.

The warning comes into effect at 5pm this evening, and expires at 11am tomorrow morning.