Met Eireann issues fresh weather warning for Limerick

EXPECT more low temperatures, snow and ice in Limerick across the next 24 hours, after Met Eireann issued a fresh weather warning.

Parts of Limerick woke up to snow, ice and freezing temperatures this morning. And that looks set to continue for a second day, with a status yellow alert being provided by the forecaster.

Met Eireann has warned it will be cold tonight, with minimum temperatures of zero to minus four degrees.

Ice will form on untreated surfaces.

The warning comes into effect at 5pm this evening, and expires at 11am tomorrow morning.