BREAKING: Limerick Fire Service rescue man from the Shannon overnight

A MAN has been rescued from the Shannon in sub zero temperatures by Limerick Fire Service’s Swiftwater team.

The Leader understands passers-by heard his shouts for help around 2am this Thursday morning. Munster Regional Fire Control was contacted at 2.03am. Limerick Fire Service was at the city location in minutes.

The rescue boat was quickly launched and the male, aged in his 20s, was brought to safety by Swiftwater Rescue Firefighters.

HSE paramedics treated him at the scene before bringing him to UHL where his condition is not believed to be life threatening.