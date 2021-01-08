Story of sticker leads to rare sight in desert! Limerick pals attract attention in Qatar

A CAR belonging to three pals from Limerick is making waves in the desert – due to its unique Treaty sticker collection.

Cora Farrell, Meanus, Craig Brouder, Newcastle West and Paudi Quish from Hospital are all living in Doha, where they teach at the Qatar International School.​

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they were not able to get home for Christmas this year – but they made the most of it, and enjoyed their car getting a bit of attention after Limerick won the All-Ireland.

They already have the Luimneach Abu sticker – given out free with this newspaper in the wake of the 2018 win over Galway, as well as an official GAA sticker marking the win.

Soon, they will be able to complete the trinity when the official 2020 winners' sticker arrives – due to postal delays, it is currently somewhere between Limerick and the Middle East, Cora says.

Paudie said: “I play soccer out here with a lot of Irish lads across here, and our car would be recognised above everyone else's. Everyone would be saying Luimneach Abu to us!”

But one occasion stands out in particular, he added.​

“We were out driving somewhere one day, and we were at a set of traffic light, and some fella behind us was beeping his horn. It's the culture over here, so we didn't take much notice. The next thing is, this guy pulls up beside us, and tells us to roll down the window, and roars out Tiobraid Árann Abu and drove off,” he laughed.

The trio watched Limerick’s latest All-Ireland victory over Waterford in a friend’s house, as he had access to GAAGo, which meant they could stream the decider on the internet.

While Limerick were the nation’s favourite to lift Liam MacCarthy in 2018, it was the other way around this time, with their friends all hoping the Deise could end a 61-year wait for the title.​

“It was a case of anyone but Limerick,” Paudie said, “Of the people in our company during the final, none of them were from Waterford, so I think that says enough!”

Given the times we are in, it was a muted celebration of our hurlers second win in three years. They enjoyed a meal, as they listened to captain Declan Hannon’s speech.

Cora, Craig and Paudi became close friends once they moved out to Qatar.

Cora said: “I did a year teaching in Limerick first, before I came out here and happened to get a job in this school. When I got here, I realised I went to university with Craig.”

Once lockdown is over, they hope to make a long-awaited trip back to Ireland.

Cora says she would have loved to have been in the county this Saturday, as it’s her sister Ciara’s birthday. She sends her best wishes from the east!