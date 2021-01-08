Calls for new pedestrian crossing at school in Limerick village
Councillor Catherine Slattery is seeking the installation of a new pedestrian crossing
A CALL has been made for a pedestrian crossing to be installed outside a local national school, writes Nick Rabbitts.
City East councillor Catherine Slattery, Fianna Fail, wants to see the measures put in place beside the national school in Castleconnell village.
At the last metropolitan meeting, she said: “I was contacted by a number of parents whose children attend Castleconnell National School in regard to the lack of safety measures outside. There is a busy road, with a sharp bend outside the school. But there’s no school warden, no traffic lights and no pedestrian crossing.”
“There are over 300 children attending the school with limited parking outside. Pick-up and drop-off is chaotic and hazardous,” she said, calling for the crossing as a matter of urgency.
However, Fine Gael councillor Michael Murphy who is based in the village, said he does not feel there is a need for it.
“Very few walk across the road at the school,” he said, saying a pedestrian crossing should be built nearer to Coolbawn Meadows.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on