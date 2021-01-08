Calls for new pedestrian crossing at school in Limerick village

A CALL has been made for a pedestrian crossing to be installed outside a local national school, writes Nick Rabbitts.

City East councillor Catherine Slattery, Fianna Fail, wants to see the measures put in place beside the national school in Castleconnell village.​

At the last metropolitan meeting, she said: “I was contacted by a number of parents whose children attend Castleconnell National School in regard to the lack of safety measures outside. There is a busy road, with a sharp bend outside the school. But there’s no school warden, no traffic lights and no pedestrian crossing.”

“There are over 300 children attending the school with limited parking outside. Pick-up and drop-off is chaotic and hazardous,” she said, calling for the crossing as a matter of urgency.

However, Fine Gael councillor Michael Murphy who is based in the village, said he does not feel there is a need for it.

“Very few walk across the road at the school,” he said, saying a pedestrian crossing should be built nearer to Coolbawn Meadows.