Man jailed for role in violent brawl on Limerick street

A YOUNG man has been jailed for his role in a violent incident during which a house was put “under siege”.

Jay Casey, 21, of Clonlong, Southill is one of a number of people who have been prosecuted in relation to an incident of violent disorder which occurred on January 4, 2020.

Detective Garda Shane O’Neill told Limerick Circuit Court a brawl erupted at Lenihan Avenue, Prospect at around 5.20pm when a “number of men” travelled from Clonlong to the area.

He said a number of people from another family were attacked on the street and a variety of improvised weapons were produced.

While the defendant was not the main instigator, Judge Tom O’Donnell was told he was a “willing participant” and that he had “chased” one man as he retreated to a house at Lenihan Avenue which was then put “under siege”.

Detective Garda O’Neill said the incident unfolded on the public street and road and that there were “innocent members of the public” in the area at the time.

Barrister Pat Whyms said his client had cooperated with gardai and that he identified himself on CCTV footage of the incident.

“He gave an account of his role,” he said, pointing out that while Mr Casey had ”joined in” he did not have any weapon.

The barrister also told the court that the injured parties had identified a number of people by name but that his client was not one of them.

“He was wrong (to get involved), it was out of character and he apologises profusely,” he said.

Judge O’Donnell was told there was a dispute “in the background” but that Mr Casey was not involved in that and that he was not involved in a subsequent incident, later on the same evening, during which a number of shots were discharged.

Imposing sentence, the judge said what happened was appalling and cannot be tolerated.

“It was a case of mob law, the troops were marshaled,” he said, adding such behaviour has no place in a civil society.

While accepting that Mr Casey was not the main protagonist, he noted that he had entered the front garden of the house at Lenihan Avenue and was one of those who was “baying at the door”.

He imposed a nine month prison sentence which was back-dated to reflect the time the defendant has spent in custody over the past year.

Several other men are before the courts.