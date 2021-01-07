Limerick's newest millionaire set to receive jackpot in the post

THE National Lottery has confirmed the holder of the winning ticket in the Christmas Millionaire Raffle has made contact and that arrangements are being made to pay the prize.

The winning ticket was bought online by a Limerick-based player ahead of the raffle which took place on New Year’s Eve.

After confirming the results, the National Lottery had urged players in Limerick to check their tickets.

A spokesperson has confirmed the holder came forward earlier this week.

“The lucky ticket holder in Limerick who won the €1 million top prize in the Christmas Millionaire Raffle draw on New Year’s Eve has made contact and arrangements are currently being made for their prize to be paid,” he said.

However, because of the current Level 5 restrictions which ban non-essential travel, the winner cannot travel to National Lottery headquarters to collect the prize in person.

“They will be claiming their prize via an approved process which essentially means that they will be receiving their €1 million cheque by post,” explained the spokesperson.

No further details will be released or confirmed until the prize is paid.

2020 was the second year in a row that the top prize in the Christmas Millionaire's Raffle was sold in Limerick.

This time last year, there were celebrations at Ryan’s Centra in Askeaton where the winning ticket was sold.