BREAKING: Limerick's Covid incidence rate now above 1,000 as over 300 cases reported

A TOTAL of 322 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 - the second highest daily number since the pandemic began - have been reported in Limerick this Tuesday evening.

The county's 14-day Covid incidence rate per 100,000 has risen from 979 yesterday to 1113.4 today. Only Monaghan and Louth's rates are higher. The national average is 674.4

There has been 2,170 new Covid cases during the last 14 days in Limerick.

As of midnight, Monday, January 4, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of 5,325 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 113,322 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 1,931 are in Dublin, 767 in Cork, 323 in Kildare, 322 in Limerick, 238 in Donegal and the remaining 1,744 cases are spread across all other counties.

2,550 are men / 2,769 are women; 63% are under 45 years of age; the median age is 36-years-old



The HPSC has today been notified of 17 additional deaths related to Covid-19. 16 of today’s reported deaths occurred in January. There has been a total of 2,282 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 2pm today, 840 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 102 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "We are now experiencing a considerable surge in cases and hospitalisations. We can turn this around quickly if we stick to the measures we know worked last spring.

"We have seen some early progress in that the average number of contacts per case has been dropping in recent days – but we need to continue this effort to limit as much as we can our contact with other people in the days and weeks ahead.

"If we all stay home and keep to the public health advice, we can bring Covid-19 back under control - which ultimately will protect our essential services such as Health and Education and most importantly save lives."

The Covid-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of Covid-19 in the community.