Young Limerick woman prosecuted for criminal damage over broken eggs

A WOMAN broke eggs on the back window of another woman’s car, Kilmallock Court has heard.

Ciara Earls, aged 28, of Cois Sruthain, Church Road, Croom pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and two counts of assault.

The prosecuting garda said on July 13, 2019, the injured party was at home when she was alerted to a woman who was outside.

“She noticed a female now known to her as Ciara Earls on the footpath acting suspiciously. Ms Earls left. The injured party saw that eggs had been broken on the back window of her. She followed the defendant,” said the garda.

The court heard that words were then exchanged between Ms Earls and the victim.

“The victim’s husband pulled in in his car. What followed was an assault by the defendant on the female injured party. She struck her a number of times. The defendant also assaulted the injured party’s husband, hitting him in the head and spat at him. There were minor injuries and scratches,” said the garda, who added that following a complaint he went to Ms Earls home where she was “under the influence of an intoxicant”.

Con Barry, solicitor for Ms Earls, said his client is a young lady. He said issues happened before the day in question that he was not going to open.

“She was under the influence of prescription medication. She attended treatment in Cuan Mhuire for five months. She is attending aftercare and was asked to go back and mentor others. She is getting great support from her mother.

“I can’t get away from what happened. There was an addiction problem. An assault conviction is going to hamper her in her job. She has gone to considerable lengths - spending five months in residential treatment,” said Mr Barry.

Judge Marian O’Leary sought a report from Cuan Mhuire and a garda progress report. The matter was adjourned to May.