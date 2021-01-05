Network Ireland Limerick names its president for the year

SPORTS and leisure travel expert Caragh O’Shea has been named the new president of Network Ireland Limerick.

Caragh, who founded Cosevents.ie, and works as project manager of Rugby Travel Ireland, replaced Petrina Hayes, Savoy Hotel, at the helm of the organisation which exists to support women in the arts and business.

Her vice-president for 2020 will be Emma Wilson, of software firm Azpiral.

Ms O’Shea said, “It is a great honour for me to have been elected as president. I’m looking forward to continuing our efforts in supporting our members and providing opportunities for everyone to connect, learn and share ideas. After such a challenging year it’s important, now more than ever, to stay connected or to reconnect. During 2020 we brought all our events online and managed to reach a wider audience than we normally would. We still have a journey ahead before things return to the new norm, so we will continue to support our members virtually until such time as we can meet face to face again.”

The businesswoman will represent the Limerick branch at national executive meetings, and will be responsible for running events locally.

“For 2021 I’m looking forward to lining up some great speakers and putting extra virtual events in the calendar. I would like to invite new members who have recently moved to Limerick to return home and work remotely to connect with us and realise the benefits of extending their network of contacts,” she added.

She’s picked chosen Cliona’s Foundation as Network Limerick’s charity partner for 2021. Certain events throughout the year will have a fundraising element and all monies raised will be sent directly to the charity.

If you are interested in joining Network Ireland Limerick, you can email limerick@networkireland.ie