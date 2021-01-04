BREAKING: Eight deaths at Limerick nursing home after Covid-19 outbreak

EIGHT Covid-19 related deaths have been confirmed at a nursing home in Limerick.

The healthcare firm which manages the care facility has confirmed the tragic news in a statement issued this Monday afternoon.

"Unfortunately, and sadly, we must confirm that we have eight Covid-19 related deaths. This has been very upsetting for everyone, especially their loved ones. We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to all their families and extended friends,” the company’s chief executive stated.

The company also said that a number of staff working at the facility had tested positive for Covid-19 prior to the Christmas period.

Subsequently, the care facility confirmed, the majority of staff have now tested positive for the virus.

“As we are now three weeks into this outbreak, a high number of these staff are now recovered and back to work,” they said.

“We are fortunate that our senior management team are clinicians, with vast experience. Working alongside the management team, they immediately enacted our contingency plan and put all infection prevention and control measures in place,” they said.

The firm has been liaising daily with the Covid-19 outbreak control team within the HSE alongside local doctors.

“Working together we are ensuring a collective approach and have been monitoring the situation daily to contain and control the outbreak to protect our residents and our staff. Being a part of a larger group means that we have extra resources behind us, and we have been fortunate to call on our complement of staff from across the country, as well as HSE and agency staff,” the statement added.

“The support we have received from the Covid-19 Outbreak Control Team, our local GPs and our staff has been a massive help throughout this enduring time.

“The past three weeks has been an escalating scenario daily, but recent Covid-19 swabbing test result have indicated that the outbreak has now stabilized, and we expect that we will endure another difficult week before the cycle is complete. We are currently scheduling for a vaccine roll out on January 18, and this cannot come quick enough. Its vital for it to be sooner if possible,” the statement concluded.