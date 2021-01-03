Limerick weather: Ice and fog patches to clear as yellow warning expires

AS the status yellow weather warning expires, frost, ice and any fog patches will slowly clear and it will be a mostly dry day with good sunny spells. It will be cold again, with highest temperatures of between three and five degrees, in light or moderate north to northeast winds.

For more, see https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Temperatures are expected to be between minus three, and plus 1 degrees on Sunday night, coldest in the west with frost and ice forming. A light northeast breeze will keep temperatures just above freezing at the east coast. Rain, sleet and snow showers will affect eastern coastal counties, drifting further inland at times, it will stay largely dry elsewhere with clear spells, some fog may develop in the west.

For more Limerick weather, check out section 749 here