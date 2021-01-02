Man hospitalised after alleged stabbing incident in Limerick

A MAN is in hospital after am alleged stabbing incident in Limerick city last night.

Gardai responded to reports of an alleged assault at a home in Lord Edward Street at approximately 11pm on New Year's Day evening.

One male, aged in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries. It’s understood he sustained a number of stab wounds.

A second male, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Roxboro Road Garda Station and detained under Section four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Investigations are continuing.

Roxboro Road garda station can be contacted at 061-214340.