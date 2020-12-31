BREAKING: Elderly man rescued from house fire in Limerick

COURAGEOUS neighbours rescued a male in his 60s from a house fire on the Hyde Road in Limerick city this New Year’s Eve.

After seeing smoke it is understood they bravely forced entry into the home and brought the elderly man to safety.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the scene after receiving the call at 8.35pm. It is understood firefighters treated the elderly man for smoke inhalation and quickly put out the blaze. They returned to base at 9.20pm.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick with non life threatening injuries. It is not known at this time how the fire started.